Bigg Boss 17: Orry’s one-liners to Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up; check out top six funny moments from show

Bigg Boss 17 continues to entertain viewers with nonstop drama, arguments, and gossip. While it mostly makes headlines for what the contestants are up to and how their relationship dynamics continue changing inside the house with each other, the show has had several funny moments that made the audience, as well as the contestants go LOL.

From Munawar Faruqui's comedy session to Orry's one-liners, let's take a look at the top six funny moments of Bigg Boss 17 that viewers will remember throughout the season.

Munawar's comedy session

This month, Bigg Boss gave an interesting task to Munawar Faruqui. He was asked to organize a stand-up comedy session and convince the contestants to purchase his tickets by giving up their luxury items budget worth Rs. 5000. Ten contestants, including Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, among others came forward and needless to say, they had a great time.

He brought up everyday household scenarios in his one-liners and sarcastic jokes, which left everyone in splits. Post his performance, Bigg Boss rewarded Munawar with a Rs 10,000 luxury item budget.

Samath Jurel aka Chintu's chori

Samarth Jurel never fails to make us laugh. Be it his epic dance moves or funny antics, everyone admits that Chintu is the best entertainer. However, besides his funny antics, he is famous for another thing inside the house- stealing.

Whether it's ration or new goodies inside the house, Chintu is always seen stealing one thing or the other. Most recently, he was seen stealing an apple juice can after his girlfriend, Isha Malviya, took over the captaincy.

Once, Bigg Boss gave him his own task and displayed a riddle on the smart lock screen "Aaj to Chintu ka din hai.. aaj mohalle mai, danke ki chot par Chintu ki favorite activity hogi." An entire task on the theme of cops and robbers followed, and Chintu was again the highlight of the activity.

Orry's banter with Salman Khan

Internet sensation Orry, who originally came on to the show as a wildcard contestant, left everyone in splits with his interaction with Salman Khan. Salman Khan was any of us when it came to interacting with him.

From asking Orry about his job to finding out that Orry has five managers and earns INR 20 lakh for one photo, host Salman Khan was speechless. He stayed inside the Bigg Boss house for only two days, which was revealed later. However, during his short stint inside the house, all the contestants had great fun interacting with him.

Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi's altercations

Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi have had several tiffs with the housemates, but they came face-to-face a few weeks ago when the latter refused to listen and understand Neil's point of view. Khanzaadi proceeded to laugh, and they were both seen yelling and taking sarcastic digs at each other throughout the argument.

This ultimately drove Neil to have a breakdown, and he tried to respond to Khanzaadi in her style and snapped his fingers at her sassily. Neil told the evicted contestant, "Yes, dudette! Yeh nautanki kahi aur karna, mere saamne mat karna tum. Sach bata raha hu main Feroza".

His statement made everyone burst out laughing. Aishwarya Sharma exclaimed, "My husband is back! Isha Malviya's laughter and Aishwarya Sharma's reaction made for an iconic moment.

Jungle mai mangal

The Just Chill segment has been entertaining the viewers over the last few weeks, but the best session had to be when the smart lock screen displayed a message that read, "Aaj hoga jungle mai mangal, jaldi tayaar ho jaye."

Following this, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan went on to host a jungle-themed segment where the set-up was also given a jungle touch, and so was the segment. In fact, Arbaaz and Sohail's jokes on the contestants were nonstop tear-jerkers, leaving contestants and the audience with smiles on their faces.

Haarsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh's laughter riots

On several occasions, Haarsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to entertain the contestants. A few days back, they entered the house annd Haarsh teased Ankita Lokhande, "I think aap logo ko bahar ki khabrein janne ka bahut zada utsukta hai. To aaj hum aapko live newspaper read karke saari khabrein batayenge."

Then, the two started roasting the contestants, which made host Salman Khan burst out into laughter. They started with, "Aoora ki skin routine dekhkar, handwash se muh dhone wale Arun huye shock. Kaha mera to khane ka routine nahi hai, iska skin ka routine hai?” The two targeted every contestant.

With over half the season left, we cannot wait to witness more funny moments unfold on the show. Bigg Boss 17 airs every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 pm, only on Colors. One can also stream it anytime on JioCinema.

