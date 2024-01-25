Bigg Boss 17 POLL: Ankita, Isha or Mannara; who is best-dressed contestant from Weekend Ka Vaar?

Just a few more days to go to see who lifts the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Last weekend was the last weekend ka vaar, where Salman Khan surprised everyone by bringing their family members and asking for their thoughts on the contestants' game. It was also a fun weekend as Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor graced the stage.

Besides the host Salman Khan taking vaar of the contestants, we cannot miss the sartorial affair that the contestants brought. It was a glamorous affair, with the female contestants showcasing their sartorial prowess on the fashion front. And like every Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar, we are back with decoding the female contestants- Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra's outfits. Let's decode the stunning outfits that stole the spotlight.

Ankita Lokhande looks magnificent in an ivory lehenga

Ankita Lokhande graced the Weekend Ka Vaar in a gorgeous ensemble from the renowned brand Vidhi by Sanjeela. Her luxurious, pure ivory organza lehenga was a visual masterpiece. The strappy-shouldered blouse was adorned with intricate embellishments, creating a dazzling effect all over. The ivory-colored flared lehenga featured exquisite black and red work at the bottom, adding a touch of drama to the ensemble.

Completing the look, Ankita carried a white sheer dupatta with the same embroidery work along the edges, creating a harmonious balance. The price tag of this opulent lehenga was a staggering 48,900.00. Ankita chose studded earrings with stones and hanging beads to complement the ensemble.

With her hair elegantly tied in a bun, Ankita opted for a no-makeup look, allowing the heavy lehenga to take center stage. The brown lips added a subtle hint of color, emphasizing her natural beauty. The Pavitra Rishta actress' outfit was a celebration of tradition and contemporary elegance, making her a vision to behold.

Isha Malviya's radiance in purple brocade skirt set

Isha Malviya made a bold style statement in a purple brocade skirt set that exuded regal radiance. The flared skirt boasted golden beads sewn horizontally along the waist, creating a captivating visual appeal. The purple hue of both the skirt and the top was adorned with golden brocade work, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble.

The top's deep neck and thin shoulder straps added a modern and sensuous touch to the outfit. Isha paired this striking look with a large purple jhumka, perfectly complementing the overall aesthetic. Opting for a simple makeup look, she let her natural beauty shine through while her long hair cascaded down her back.

After exiting the house, she also appeared on Bigg Buzz in the same outfit, and we must say the actress looked lovely in the outfit.

Mannara Chopra shines in shimmer gown

Mannara Chopra graced the stage of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar in a mesmerizing ensemble that radiated elegance and glamor. She donned a shimmering baby pink one-shoulder gown that exuded sophistication and charm. The gown featured a daring cutout on the left side near the abdomen, adding a contemporary and edgy touch to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Complementing the ethereal pink hue of her gown, Mannara wore light pink dangling earrings that gracefully framed her face. On her left wrist, she adorned a chic bracelet, adding a subtle touch of sparkle and sophistication to her overall look.

The actress took her makeup game to the next level. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant opted for a pink shimmery eyeshadow that beautifully highlighted her eyes, adding a touch of allure and glamour. The right amount of blush on her cheeks added a rosy and youthful glow to her complexion, while the pink lip gloss accentuated her lips, completing the look with a perfect pout.

