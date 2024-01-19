Bigg Boss 17 POLL: Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya or Vicky Jain; who will get evicted this week?
Bigg Boss 17 is making headlines with the finale scheduled on January 28. Participate in this poll and let us know who you think will walk out of the controversial house this week.
With the Bigg Boss 17 finale on the table, the entertainment quotient for the audience has been raised extravagantly. Lately, the master of the house introduced its most awaited tortured task to the contestants, and the results were quite surprising. After splitting the housemates into two different groups: Team A (Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey) and Team B (Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan), the torture task had the first team entering the finale week.
Due to the unfair and unethical conduct showcased by Team B towards the opponent group by attacking them with spices and waxing strips, Mannara Chopra and her group members were given two options by Bigg Boss. They could have either agreed to complete the torture task or disqualified Team B and secured their places in the finale week. Since they went with the latter option, these contestants are nominated for this week:
- Ankita Lokhande
- Vicky Jain
- Ayesha Khan
- Isha Malviya
Bigg Boss 17 POLL: Which contestant's journey on BB will end this week?
