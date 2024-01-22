Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Ankita Lokhande to Abhishek Kumar; who will win Salman Khan hosted show? VOTE

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is only days away. The season was super high on entertainment. The format of the show allowed married couples, ex-lovers, and singles inside the house. Notable personalities from different fields entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Only the top six contestants are left now and viewers are counting the days to see who lifts the trophy.

Ahead of the Grand Finale, we are conducting a poll to check audiences’ reactions and choice of contestants on who will lift the trophy and who they want to see reaching the top 2.

Which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy?

There are six contestants left in the Bigg Boss 17 house after the recent elimination of Isha Malviya. They are- Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashettey. Each contestant has given their best to reach the Finale week.

While Munawar, Mannara, Arun, and Abhishek made it straight to the Top 6 after the torture task. Ankita and Vicky got lucky and had to be saved from elimination to reach here. Their team members Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya got evicted this weekend.

Vote for Bigg Boss 17 contestants here:

Readers can also vote for the top 2 contestants they want to see fight for the trophy. Vote for the contestant you think will be the first to take exit on the Grand Finale evening.

About Bigg Boss 17 contestants

While Munawar Faruqui won over with his shayaris and smart gameplay, his reality of dating life was revealed by Ayesha Khan on the show. This shocked everyone inside the house and the stand-up comedian got some hate over it as well.

Mannara Chopra has garnered the limelight since the moment she stepped inside the house. Whether for her flights with other contestants or her changing relationship dynamics with Munawar and Ankita, she never left the limelight. For the unaware, she was the first contestant to step inside the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about Ankita and Vicky, the Instagram perfect couple surprised and shocked everyone including their family members with their relationship inside the house. From ugly fights to accusations to even talking about divorce, their relationship is one of the most-talked-about aspects of this season of Bigg Boss.

Abhishek Kumar, the bad boy turned good is another contestant who stayed in the spotlight since the moment he stepped inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. From reigniting flames with former lover Isha Malviya to bringing up accusations against each other to breaking rules and raising hand and garnering support and love from the audience- it was indeed a rollercoaster journey for Abhishek.

Arun Mahashettey is one of those contestants whom nobody expected to make it to the Finale. While everyone inside the house mocks him about his contribution to the show, he is undeniably one of the most entertaining people. His friendship with Tehelka deserves special mention.

