Bigg Boss 17 POLL: Munawar Faruqui to Mannara Chopra; which contestant's friendship did you find genuine?

Bigg Boss 17 will soon wrap itself up with the grand finale on January 28th. So, with only a few days more to go, the winner will be revealed finally. Although the show already has its finalists, each contestant this season tried their best to be in the game. However, the show’s format and the audience’s votes led many to walk out of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Nevertheless, like every other season, the current chapter also witnessed contestants developing bonds with fellow inmates. Be it the equation between Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui or the unbreakable bond of Sunny Aryaa and Arun Mashettey, the Bigg Boss 17 house has seen numerous friendships blossoming.

Bigg Boss 17 POLL: Whose friendship seems genuine to you?

With the commencement of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants initially got along cordially. However, as days passed, the inmates clashed more, and verbal spats became common. Amidst all these tensions, housemates also developed friendships with each other and bonded together.

So, we have organized a poll where you can vote for those you feel share real and unadulterated friendships with others.

Bigg Boss 17 finalists

After Vicky Jain got evicted, Salman Khan-hosted reality show received its top five contestants who secured their place in the finale. The finalists are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

