Bigg Boss 17 Poll Result: Ankita Lokhande emerges winner of best-dressed contestant from Weekend Ka Vaar

The female contestants of Bigg Boss 17 put their stylish feet forward on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Recently, we decoded the outfits and looks of Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya and asked our readers to vote for the best-dressed contestant. Now, it’s time for the result! Actress Ankita Lokhande won over everyone with her traditional look from the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Ankita Lokhande emerges best-dressed female contestant from Weekend Ka Vaar

Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. While the two often make headlines owing to their arguments and ugly fights, Ankita Lokhande’s outfits also become a talking point. Recently, we held a poll asking contestants to vote for the best-dressed female contestants from the last Weekend Ka Vaar.

Ankita Lokhande emerged as the winner after getting 55% votes from the readers. Mannara Chopra came second with 27% votes and Isha Malviya got 18% votes.

It seems readers liked Ankita Lokhande's desi look in saree the best. Mannara Chopra also showcased her desi avatar in a beautiful beige salwar set. And Isha donned a gorgeous wine-colored lehenga.

Check out the poll results here:

Ankita Lokhande’s outfit from Weekend Ka Vaar

Ankita Lokhande wore a black Maheshwari silk cotton saree with a black body and a vibrant red wide border along both edges. The saree exuded a perfect blend of tradition and elegance, which she paired with a black sleeveless blouse. It was a very simple yet sophisticated look.

Saree lovers should save this look to try at an upcoming event. Whether you are attending any festival or a wedding after work, the look will surely turn heads. In our poll store, we decoded her look in detail and also shared tips on recreating this look.

The gamechanger is the kundan jewelry that the actress wore. A heavy choker and matching earrings completed her look. Go for a minimal look like the Pavitra Rishta actress and finish off with a black bindi. Or if it’s a night-time event, go for bold red lips or smokey eyes. The choice is yours.

