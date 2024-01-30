Bigg Boss 17 POLL result: Mannara Chopra is second Best Dressed finalist; THIS contestant emerges as winner

Bigg Boss 17 concluded on Sunday, January 28, 2024, with superstar Salman Khan hosting the finale episode. The finalists namely Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar, dedicated time to groom themselves for the grand night, striving to present their best appearances.

Following the intense finale, where the contestants showcased their final efforts to win the coveted title, Pinkvilla wasted no time and organized a poll on Monday, January 29, 2024. We asked the audience and fans to cast their votes for the Best Dressed finalist based on the looks they sported during the finale night.

The response from the fans was swift, with eager participants casting their votes for their preferred look from the grand event. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of the poll results to learn which finalist garnered the most votes for their outstanding attire.

Today marks the day when we finally reveal the winner of the poll. Get ready, brace yourselves, and cross your fingers as we unveil the fan-favorite finalist who stole the show with his impeccable style on the Bigg Boss 17 finale night.

Ankita Lokhande wins by 46 percent votes:

And the winner is... drum rolls, please! Ankita Lokhande has emerged victorious with an impressive 46 percent votes. Her angelic look captivated the audience, leaving them smitten with her charm. Throughout her stay in the Bigg Boss house, the Pavitra Rishta actress consistently showcased her fashion-forward choices, and her grand finale look was no exception.

Lokhande not only secured the highest number of votes but also earned the dedicated love of her fans. Her trendy outfits and overall appearance inside the Bigg Boss house resonated well with the audience.

The Pavitra Rishta actress' finale look received widespread praise, showcasing fairy vibes that left everyone enchanted. Mannara Chopra, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, secured the second position with a respectable 27 percent of the votes. Her choice of an emerald green pantsuit garnered attention for its bright and blingy appeal. Munawar Faruqui followed with 18 percent of the votes, while Arun Mashettey secured 9 percent votes.

Abhishek Kumar's outfit failed to resonate with the audience, as he received zero votes. Despite this, the spotlight remains on Ankita Lokhande, who stole the show and emerged as the fashion queen of Bigg Boss 17.

Have a look at her post:

About the Finale:

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will be etched in the memories of every fan, as the stage was graced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities, comedians, actors, and special guests. Hosted by the superstar Salman Khan, the evening was filled with laughter and heartwarming moments as he engaged in a fun banter with the finalists and their family members.

The entertainment quotient soared as popular figures like Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Abdu Rozik, and Orry entered the house. The ex-contestants also took the stage, joining the finalists for a memorable performance, marking their last collaboration within the Bigg Boss house.

As the anticipation reached its peak, the grand finale concluded with Munawar Faruqui lifting the winner's trophy. Abhishek Kumar secured the runner-up position, while Mannara Chopra grabbed the title of the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

