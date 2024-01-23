Bigg Boss 17: Post-eviction Ayesha Khan expresses her gratefulness towards Ankita Lokhande on social media

During the roasting night in the presence of a live audience, each contestant landed their best to take digs at other housemates. However, the inmates received a shock after eviction was announced after the roasting task wrapped up. Among the nominated contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya, Ayesha got evicted. After coming out of the controversial house, she penned a sweet note for Ankita Lokhande.

Ayesha Khan on her friendship with Ankita Lokhande

During the time when Ayesha Khan was locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, she bonded with Ankita Lokhande. The two were often seen consoling each other during their low phase.

Since Ayesha Khan is out of the race, the actress has appeared in numerous press interviews. Well, recently, she took to her Instagram story and shared a special note for the Pavitra Rishta actress. Ayesha wrote, “@lokhandeankita jii I will always be grateful for how you were there for me throughout my journey, Only love and immense respect for you in my heart”

Mentioning the meaningful relationships she formed during her time on the show, Ayesha Khan posted an anonymous note, “Kai rishte bane ghar mein, par do mere dil ke behad qareeb May the deserving one win.” Lastly, the social media personality extended words of thankfulness to the media and press. She posted, “And BIG thank you to the media and press community.”

Have a look at her story:

Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande's equation in Bigg Boss 17

After Ayesha arrived in the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant, other housemates had varied reactions. Speaking of her dynamics with Ankita Lokhande, the two share more than a cordial bond. When the social media influencer made serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui, Ankita stood by her side and consoled Ayesha.

The Pavitra Rishta fame also expressed not feeling sympathy with the comedian and often told Ayesha that she believed in her. Well, there was an instance when Khan passed a ‘lick my feet’ comment to Ankita, but the former apologized later.

