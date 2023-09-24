Bigg Boss 17 premiere date REVEALED; Salman Khan drops exciting updates in new promo videos: WATCH

Bigg Boss, the most celebrated show on Indian television, is set to make a comeback to the screens with its 17th season, very soon. The reality series, which is undoubtedly one of the longest-running programs on Hindi television, will once again feature Bollywood's beloved superstar Salman Khan as its host.

After a long wait, the makers have finally revealed the highly awaited Bigg Boss 17 premiere date, officially. The exciting news, along with a few other updates, were revealed by the interesting promo videos featuring Salman Khan, which were released recently.

Bigg Boss 17 to premiere on THIS date

The recently released exciting promo videos of Bigg Boss 17 have confirmed that Salman Khan's superhit show is set to premiere on October 15, Sunday at 9 PM. Just like the previous years, the reality series will be launched with a grand premiere event, that will officially introduce the contestants of the show in style. As expected, Bigg Boss 17 will stream on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, simultaneously. As always, the show will be aired at 10 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9 PM, on weekends.

In the exciting promos, Salman Khan appears in three different roles - as a shayar, detective, and commando. The Tiger 3 actor is seen flaunting his new cropped-hair look in the promos, which hints that Bigg Boss 17 is going to bring lots of exciting changes in its format. "Dil Dimaag aur Dum ka hoga yeh game. Par yeh game nahi hoga sab keliye same to same," suggests that promo videos, that hint that the game is going to be tougher and more entertaining, this time.

Have a look at the new promo videos of Bigg Boss 17, featuring Salman Khan below:

Bigg Boss 17: Rumored contestants

As reported earlier, Bigg Boss 17 will feature some of the most popular names in the Hindi television industry, along with a few prominent members of other fields and some commoners. The rumor mills suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Sheezan Khan, Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani, Sangita Ghosh, Ankita Lokhande, and others might participate in the show. Bebika Dhurve, Indira Krishna, Falaaq Naaz, and Abhishek Kumar, are the others who are expected to join Salman Khan's show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Arjun Bijlani to participate in Salman Khan-led show? Here's what we know