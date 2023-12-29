Bigg Boss 17: Prince Narula slams Mannara Chopra and shows support for Munawar Faruqui; reveals his top four

Bigg Boss 17 is becoming more and more interesting with every new episode. The show has taken a thrilling twist with the Ayesha Khan-Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra controversy. Fans have been picking sides and passionately supporting their favorite contestants. Viewers are also making an effort to connect with the one they can relate to the most.

Munawar Faruqui's friend Prince Narula has yet again come out in the open to support him. In his recent Instagram story, the actor also slammed Mannara Chopra.

Prince Narula extends his support for Munawar Faruqui; posts against Mannara Chopra

Taking to his social media, Prince Narula expressed his disappointment in people trying to pin down Munawar Faruqui as he is facing a tough time. He also pointed out Mannara's hypocritical statement. Narula further revealed his top four contestants.

He wrote, "Munawar Faruqui k character pe sawal karne wale khud keh rahe hai ke bf toh 100 mil jaayege. Wah kya baat hai. Kisi aur ko galat dikhane wale bec uska time sahi nahi chal raha."

(People who are questioning Munawar Faruqui's character, themselves talk about getting 100 boyfriends easily. Wow! Just trying to portray somebody negatively because he is having a difficult time.)

Have a look at Prince Narula's Instagram story

Prince further added, "Or Madam Salman sir ne usse bahot baar kaha tha tumse dur hojaye, tumhare saath uska game kharab horaha hai, but woh nahi hatta bec wo aapko dost maanta tha or what u are doing dikh raha hai or uske tension chod do usse kaam milega ya nahi or ye jo group pe poking chal rahe hai na I wish mai vaha hota toh batata, My Fav Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Ankita Lokhande."

(And Salman sir had asked him to stay away from you because his game was spoiling cause of you, still, he didn't do that because he took you as his friend. And what you are doing is quite evident. Don't worry about his career. And the poking that is being done in groups. I wish I had been there, I'd have taken care of it.)

Prince Narula and Munawar Faruqui's friendship

Prince Narula and Munawar Faruqui met during Lock Upp season 1 wherein Prince entered the show as a wildcard contestant. Prince and Munawar instantly bonded. Their bromance was quite loved by all. After the show ended, Narula made Faruqui meet his mother. The duo also featured in a song titled Todh which was again loved by their fans.

Mannara Chopra's allegations on Munawar Faruqui

As Ayesha Khan entered the show to expose Munawar Faruqui, his bond with Mannara took a back seat. Faruqui was mostly seen with Mannara but after Khan's entry, his attention is only for Khan. He is seen spending most of his time with her and this was also brought up during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan also pointed out that Munawar kept data on his sufferings because of Mannara and used it in a fight. After the incident, Mannara hoped that Munawar would approach her to resolve their issues, but he didn't bother to show up, leaving her feeling incredibly frustrated.

Munawar and Mannara had a massive fight wherein Munawar announced that he wouldn't babysit her anymore.

