Bigg Boss 17: Prince Narula supports Munawar Faruqui; slams makers for unveiling his personal life

Trigger Warning: The article contains the mention of depression

Popular rapper-comedian Munawar Faruqui is going through a rough patch in the Bigg Boss 17 house. He faced one of the biggest turmoils as his personal life was unveiled completely on National Television.

Munawar Faruqui was allegedly two-timing in relationships. Actress Ayesha Khan made a grand entry in the show as a wild card contestant to expose Munawar, which was followed by his massive emotional outburst. Ardent fans of the show and ex-contestants Aly Goni and Kamya Panjabi stated that the makers shouldn't have roped in Khan on the show. And now, Prince Narula came out in his support.

Prince Narula supports Munawar Faruqui and slams the makers of the show

In an Instagram story wherein Prince sounds a little angry and frustrated, he opened up about the ongoing controversy in the show surrounding his friend Munawar. Prince and Munawar were a part of a reality show together and they became great friends.

In the Instagram story, Prince Narula slammed the makers for using Munawar's personal life merely for content. He mentioned that the makers destroyed Munawar, Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky Jain's games and then complained about them not playing the game.

Have a look at Prince Narula's Instagram story below

Prince further mentioned that this can affect a person's mental health and can leave them depressed. People can take drastic steps because of the same, expressed Narula. He concluded by stating, "Khel hai, Khel Ki tarah khelvao. (It is a show, and let them play like the same)."

Aly Goni's tweet for Munawar Faruqui

Coming out in Faruqui's support, Aly Goni wrote on Twitter (now X), "Don’t know what’s happening in this show but this is so sad. I mean u can’t do this. U can’t publicly destroy someone’s image like this.. housemate kuch bhi bole woh alag baat hai but bb people sending someone like this and try to destroy ur image. It’s his personal life. Sad."

Kamya Panjabi's tweet for Munawar Faruqui

Talking about the ongoing controversy in Bigg Boss 17, Kamya wrote on social media, "Whatever Munawar is doing or done outside this house is his personal life. Period. How he is as a contestant in this game thats the only thing that shud Matter."

