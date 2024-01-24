Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra gives a shout-out to Mannara Chopra ahead of finale; says 'Give it your best'

In only a couple of days, Bigg Boss 17 will have its winner. With Vicky Jain being the latest contestant to get evicted from the house, the controversial reality show has received its top 5 contestants. The finalists are Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashetty. Ahead of the show's grand finale, the Zid actress, Mannara Chopra has received best wishes from her cousin Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Mannara Chopra her best

A few minutes ago, renowned and acclaimed Indian actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to extend support to Mannara Chopra. The former uploaded her cousin's photo on her story, wishing her good luck.

The Baywatch actress wrote, "Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara (red heart emoji) #BIGBOSS @kaminichoprahanda @mitalihandaofficial"

Look at the story here:

For the uninformed, earlier, Priyanka Chopra extended her love and best wishes to Mannara as she was all set to embark on her journey in Bigg Boss 17. She shared a throwback photo where the two can be seen posing radiantly. Dropping the picture on her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "Throwback to little Mannara Chopra. @memannara Good luck little one (red heart, folded hands and flexed biceps emojis)."

Priyanka Chopra's mom supports Mannara Chopra

Besides Priyanka Chopra writing down a motivating note for Mannara ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, the former's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, also shared a strong message for her. In a video message uploaded on Mannara Chopra's official Instagram handle, accompanied by one of Mannara's aunts, Priyanka's mom is seen extending love and support to the Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

In the video, Madhu Chopra said, "Hi Mannara, this is Maami from LA. You're doing very well. Congratulations! You have reached, at least you're one of the finalists. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulder. Don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck)."

The other aunt expressed, "Stay on the top of it. You are strong, you are resilient and you can do it. I will see you on the top." Madhu Chopra added, "Mannara Chopra, proud of you. Stay strong, keep smiling. Love you."

