Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra’s mom says THIS on Isha, Ayesha and Ankita’s behavior toward Mannara Chopra

It is no secret that Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra. When she entered the house, the Desi Girl took to social media to show her support for her. Now, the actress' mother Dr Madhu Chopra has shown her support for the Bigg Boss 17 contestant. Recently, the female housemates inside the house- Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan targeted Mannara and bullied her. Referring to this incident, Madhu Chopra dropped a comment.

Priyanka Chopra's mother slams Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan's behavior

A video has been uploaded on Mannara Chopra's Instagram handle which shows the incident that happened inside the Bigg Boss 17 house on January 17th. The video has an interesting caption that reads, "Shame on everyone! We don't call this a game!! We're seeing everyone's real side now!" The video shows Ankita, Isha, and Ayesha bullying Mannara.

In the comment section, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's mother commented, "OMG! They are behaving uncivilised." To this, Mitali Handa, Mannara's sister also wrote, "Indeed, mami."

Check out the comment here:

What happened with Mannara Chopra?

On 17th January's episode, Mannara Chopra was seen sitting on the armrest of the sofa in which Munawar Faruqui was sitting. The latter hid the spice boxes that he recovered under his jacket. Vicky Jain was trying to snatch them from him. Mannara was protecting Munawar. Others from their team Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetttey were also seen standing in front of them not letting the other team members snatch the items.

Advertisement

Vicky Jain was engaged in an argument with Abhishek and Arun. Ankita Lokhande called Mannara ‘Munawar’s assistant’ and said she couldn’t talk to him because of her. Vicky Jain also made a derogatory comment as he said that Mannara looked good sitting on Munawar's lap. Ayesha Khan came and mimicked Mannara and said that she doesn't have a pretty face.

When Mannara was seen standing in front of Munawar, Isha pushed her resulting in Mannara stumbling on the sofa. As she complained, Ankita said that Mannara deserved to be pushed and encouraged Isha.

After the incident, netizens and a few celebrities took to social media to express their support for Mannara and called out the three female contestants for their behavior.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 19: Vicky Jain talks about divorce; Ankita Lokhande says ‘He gives zero emotional support’