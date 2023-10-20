Bigg Boss 17: Producer Sandiip Sikcand calls out Isha Malviya for setting bad example for today’s generation

It’s been only a few days since Bigg Boss 17 started. On 15th October, the seventeenth season of the controversial show kickstarted with Salman Khan as the host. Within a few days, viewers witnessed contestants getting into heated arguments, fights, and calling out each other. In fact, viewers saw ex-couples Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar getting into a fight in front of Salman Khan on the stage during the Grand Premiere.

Sandiip Sikcand on Isha Malviya accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence

Just a few minutes back, TV producer Sandiip Sikcand took to his official Instagram handle and wrote about Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s equation. He pointed out how after accusing Abhishek of physical violence, Isha feels comfortable with him moving with her into the love room. His post reads, “This has been playing on my mind since the start of Bigg Boss, this season. Violence against women is unforgivable and a lot of women in our country deal with this. Yet, we have young girls like @isha_malviya She accuses @aebyborntoshine of physical violence in front of @beingsalmankhan and the very next day wants to get Abhishek in the love room!!”

He further continued in his post, “This is ridiculous and shameful that today’s generation is setting such bad examples. She must be pulled up for this nonsense.”

What happened between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar?

For the unversed, during the Grand Premiere of Bigg Boss 17, when Salman Khan welcomed the two contestants on stage, they opened up about the differences and issues they faced in their relationship. Isha accused Abhishek of portraying her in a negative way. She said on the stage "Kisi ke sath physically violent hona is not something I am gonna tolerate (I am not going to tolerate him being physically violent with me)." To this Abhishek responded, "Jab yeh nails maar rahi hai mere muu pe toh mei apne aap ko rokunga nahi? (If she scratches my face with her nails, won't I stop her?)"

However, inside the house, Isha was seen asking Abhishek to move into the Dil room with her. To this, Mannara Chopra reacted and asked how she was comfortable sharing a bed with her ex. To this, Isha stated that she should not pass such comments.

