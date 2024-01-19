Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: 'Aaj maine tera guroor zarur toda hai': Why did Abhishek Kumar say this to Isha Malviya?

Bigg Boss Season 17 grand finale is nine days away and fans are on the edge of their seats to see the top 5 finalists of the popular reality show. Ahead of the show's finale, a new task will be assigned to the eight contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss house. In this task, the inmates will roast their fellow contestants in the presence of the live audience.

Abhishek Kumar reveals a similarity between him and Munawar Faruqui

Just a few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle. Through this promo, the makers shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 where the contestants are seated in the presence of the live audience. A 'BB Roast Night' is organised where Abhishek Kumar says, "Munawar aur meri dosti. Hum dono mei ek chiz bohot common hai, pata hai kya? Ladki (Munawar and I have one thing in common and that is girls)."

The audiences cheer and applaud. Abhishek continues, "Ek mai hu jisko mil nahi rahi hai aur ek yeh hai isko show pe ladkiya pe ladkiya mil rahi hai (I am not getting any girl and he's getting many girls on the show)." The audiences laugh at this statement whereas Munawar Faruqui hides his face with his jacket.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo here-

Abhishek Kumar roasts Isha Malviya

Further, Abhishek added, "Isha ji bolti rehti hai 'Maine TV toda hai'. TV ka toh pata nahi lekin maine aaj tera guroor zarur toda hai (Isha often says that I destroyed the TV. I don't know about the TV but I have destroyed her ego)." While Isha Malviya looks annoyed with this statement, it is seen that Mannara Chopra's jaw drops after hearing this line.

The caption of this promo reads, "Aaj milega aapko bharpur entertainment kyunki Abhishek karega Munawar aur Isha ko roast."

As soon as this promo was shared, celebs like Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai liked this promo of Bigg Boss 17. Kishwer even dropped a comment and wrote, "Abhishek (heart emoticon)."

As of now, eight contestants are locked inside Bigg Boss 17 house and they are - Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan and Arun Mashettey.



