Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Abhishek Kumar hits Samarth Jurel after latter instigates him over mental health issues

Isha Malviya and her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel have been provoking contestant Abhishek Kumar over his battle with mental health issues in the last few days. Abhishek Kumar has received a lot of support from celebrities and many have called Isha and Samarth out for their behavior. Now, the latest promo shows Abhishek hitting Samarth after being instigated over his mental health issues.

Abhishek Kumar reacts to Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya instigating him

The official channel of Bigg Boss 17, Colors TV dropped a promo sharing a glimpse of the recent conflict between Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. It begins with Samarth mocking Abhishek’s mental health when he says, “Baap ka gutter chaap launda.” In response, Abhishek says, “Baap pe maat jaa”.

Watch the promo of the episode here:

However, the latter makes a derogatory comment and calls Abhishek, “apne baap ka mental launda jo aadha adhura ilach chhod ke aaya hain.”. Abhishek ignores as Samarth continues walking behind him. Isha Malviya is also seen telling Abhishek, "TV tod dey." Abhishek calmly says to Bigg Boss, "Bigg Boss mereko poke kiya jaa raha hain."

Advertisement

Samarth then also throws a blanket on Abhishek and Isha mocks him for feeling claustrophobic inside the activity area during a previous task. Isha imitates him and says, "Mereko claustrophobic..." The video then shows Isha counting "One, two...." and Samarth touches Abhishek standing on a stool when the latter loses his cool. Abhishek turns toward him and slaps him on the leg. Arun, Aoora and Ankita Lokhande who were sitting in the same room exclaim.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Abhishek ne liya hai Chintu par haath uthaane ka bada step. Kya hai iske repercussions? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

After yesterday's episode, viewers have come out in support of Abhishek Kumar. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia took to Twitter to express his support for Abhisek and wrote that Isha should be called out by the host Salman Khan during weekend ka vaar for her behavior.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Isha Malviya starts fight with Abhishek Kumar; latter breaks down in front of Vicky Jain