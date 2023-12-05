Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Abhishek Kumar turns fierce on Sana Raees Khan, says ‘’Koi khana nahi banayega iske liye’

After numerous dramatic twists, Bigg Boss 17 undoubtedly grabbed much attention from the audience. Following uncountable verbal spats and clashes among the contestants, the house will again turn chaotic as the new promo shows inmates showing their disappointment over Sana agreeing to give up on a half-weekly ration to get free from house duties. So, the housemates apparently question her game-plan.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants are disappointed with Sana Raees Khan

In the new promo released by Colors TV on its official social media handle, we see Sana Raees Khan showing her concern over a pile of utensils kept in the kitchen sink for her to wash. She walks away from the kitchen and without washing them. Later, Munawar Faruqui says to Isha Malviya, “Wo bartan wahan jama huye uss mei machchar paani…kaun responsibility lega? (The utensils that have been piled up have mosquitoes and water…who will take the responsibility?).”

The Udaariyaan actress replies, “Maine ek baar bol diya tha (I have said it once).” Meanwhile, Vicky Jain explains, “Wo toh ek member jo apna duty nahi kar raha hai uski wajah se agar 13 ko suffer ho raha hai toh teen ki zimmedari nahi hai (If one of the members is not doing his duty and because of it, the other 13 are suffering then, it is not the responsibility of the 3).”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17 new promo here:

The next moment, Abhishek Kumar argues with Vicky Jain. Later, as the inmates clash over the issue, Anurag Dobhal also refuses to wash the utensils. In between, Munawar, in a high voice, apparently announces, “Bhai mereko nahi maalum, bartan dhulna chahiye. Mai mohalle mei sota hun bhai (I don't know, utensils should be washed as I sleep in Mohalla).”

Later, the promo shows Sana accepting an offer of not receiving any responsibility for house duties by letting Bigg Boss take over half a weekly ration as fees. To this, the other contestants react strongly and aggressively. Abhishek Kumar targets Sana and says, “Bhai koi khana nahi banayega iske liye please (No one will cook food for her, please).”

Rinku Dhawan calls Sana Raees Khan selfish

When confronting Sana over her decision to let go of ration for not taking up house duties responsibilities, Rinku Dhawan calls her selfish. To this, Sana replies, “I'm selfish, it's a game.” Khanzaadi also questions her game and her moves.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui lashes out at Mannara Chopra; says, ‘I don’t want to talk to you'