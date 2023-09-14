Bigg Boss 17 teaser: Salman Khan is back with newest season of reality show; WATCH

Salman Khan, the beloved host of Bigg Boss, is making a grand return with Season 17 of the iconic reality show. Following the resonant success of Season 16, anticipation has been running high among fans across the nation. The much-awaited moment arrived today as Bigg Boss 17 unveiled its first promo teaser. This teaser has generated significant buzz as it reveals three exciting and novel changes that viewers can expect to see in the upcoming season.

Salman Khan is back with the newest season of Bigg Boss:

The highly anticipated and beloved reality show, Bigg Boss, is gearing up for its electrifying 17th season, and fans couldn't be more thrilled. Hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan, the show has consistently captured hearts across the nation. The excitement reached a fever pitch as the show unveiled its very first promotional teaser today. In the teaser, Salman Khan tantalizingly says, "Ab tak apne Bigg Boss ki sirf aankh dekhi hai, ab dikhenge Bigg Boss ke teen avatar. Dil, dimag hi dimag or dum - abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam. (Till now, you've only seen the eyes of Bigg Boss, but now you will witness three avatars of Bigg Boss. Heart, mind, and sheer strength - for now, that's all I can reveal. The promo ends here.)"

Sharing this intriguing teaser on Colors TV's official Instagram, they captioned it with, "Iss baar Bigg Boss dikhaayenge ek alag rang, jisse dekhkar reh jaayenge aap sab dang. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17 jald hi, sirf #Colors par. #BB17 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan @chingssecret (This time, Bigg Boss will showcase a different color that will leave you all astounded.)”

Bigg Boss 17 premiere date:

Get ready for an electrifying dose of entertainment as Bigg Boss Season 17 gears up to captivate its viewers once again. While the excitement is palpable, the show's makers are keeping the premiere date closely guarded, adding to the suspense and anticipation surrounding this much-awaited season.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The previous season of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss OTT 2, proved to be a gripping spectacle that enthralled viewers throughout its run. Premiered on June 17 and climaxed on August 14, this edition marked a significant first as Salman Khan took the helm as the host of the OTT version of the cherished reality show. The wild card contestant Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, with Abhishek Malhan securing the position of the first runner-up.

