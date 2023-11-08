Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Aishwarya Sharma-Ankita Lokhande clash verbally; latter says 'Tera class yehi hai'

Bigg Boss 17 couples Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt have not been on good terms since the show began. From minor disagreements to major arguments, the two couples have been at loggerheads owing to several misunderstandings. Recently, their rivalry reached a new level after Aishwarya-Neil Bhatt and Ankita-Vicky nominated one another for the nomination task.

Aishwarya Sharma vs Ankita Lokhande:

Just a few minutes ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode. The promo starts with Aishwarya Sharma shouting at Vicky and saying, "Main kisi ki chaat nahi rahi hu kam se kam (At least I'm not behind anyone)." Aishwarya then yells at Ankita, "Aap beech mei kyu bol rahe ho (Why are you speaking between us)." Ankita and Aishwarya then yell at each other and say, "Shut up" to one another.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo here-

Aishwarya charges upon Ankita whereas Ankita tells her to stay away. Ankita then slams Aishwarya Sharma and says, "Tera class hi yehi hai (This is your class). This is you. You are mad. Main tuje bhav bhi nahi deti (I don't give you importance)." Amidst this, Aishwarya shouts and calls Ankita, "Psycho." Aishwarya even loses her calm on Neil and warns him to not come in between her fights. Meanwhile, Ankita tells Aishwarya, "You are not well." Aishwarya then taunts Ankita and says, "Big-time loser she is."

The caption of this promo reads, "Aishwarya aur Ankita ke beech hui hai ek zordaar fight, kaun jeetega yeh verbal jung? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.

History of Aishwarya-Neil and Ankita-Vicky's bond:

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain were also seen together in a reality show titled Smart Jodi. The show was based on a test of the celeb couple's compatibility and Ankita-Vicky lifted the trophy of the season. During their stint in the show, the two couples shared a cordial bond and were seen having a great camaraderie. However, it seems like after spending 24 hours with one another inside the Bigg Boss House's four walls, the dynamics of their relationships have changed.

Speaking about the nominations, currently, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Samarth Jurel, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra were nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 this week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande-Aishwarya Sharma get aggressive in argument; call each other 'chudail'