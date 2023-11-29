Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Aishwarya Sharma blasts at Khanzaadi; says, 'Isko khana nahi milega'

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to unleash yet another major fight. Dum room members Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi will be seen locking horns and getting into an ugly brawl over unfinished household duties.

A major showdown between Aishwarya Sharma and Khanzaadi

In an ugly turn of events, Aishwarya Sharma will be seen getting aggressive over Khanzaadi's behavior. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi indulges in a major fight with her room members as they point out at her not performing her house duties. Neil and Aishwarya deny giving food to her as a result of her behavior. They ask her to cook her own food.

While Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain try to find a solution. Aishwarya angrily announces that she will not let Khanzaadi eat the food that's being cooked for her room members.

Have a look at the recent promo of the show

Khanzaadi versus Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Ever since Khanzaadi, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt entered the Dum room, they've not been on the same page. In a way, Khanzaadi was banned by the room members. Also, the rapper's bond with Neil and Aishwarya's rivals Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain seems to have played a role in their fight being stretched for days.

In the previous episode, Khanzaadi was called Ankita Lokhande's 'chamchi' (side-kick) as she teased Neil Bhatt by calling him 'aunty number one'.

In the upcoming episode, amidst the fight, Vicky Jain from Dimag room will try to intervene but Aishwarya asks him to stay out of their matter. She shouts and claims that Khanzaadi will not get food cooked by the room members.

Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande's fight

Neil Bhatt nominated Ankita Lokhande and called her out for making fake relations with Mannara Chopra and Khanzaadi for the game's perspective as directed by husband Vicky Jain (the same was mentioned by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar). Meanwhile, Ankita claimed that she never made fake relations in the show.



