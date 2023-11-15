Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui seek REVENGE; nominate Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite fiery and interesting as days pass by. The previous episode of the show saw a massive fight between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita lashed out at him for his acts while Vicky proposed to Ankita that they should leave the show and he would pay 4 crores to the makers.

Amidst all the drama, the viewers are set to witness an interesting nomination process in the upcoming episodes.

Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui get back at Ankita Lokhande during nominations

Last week, Ankita Lokhande had the privilege to remove three of the contestants of her choice from a unique race to achieve a special power. Lokhande was quick to remove Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui from the same race.

During the nomination procedure, the trio took their revenge and nominated Ankita Lokhande for elimination.

Have a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 17

Dimag Room to nominate a contestant

New Dimaag Room members consisting of Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan and Anurag Dobhal had to collectively nominate one contestant from the rest of the housemates. After a deep discussion, the Dimag room members nominated Abhishek Kumar.

After the nominations, Abhishek had a huge spat with Vicky Jain for agreeing to nominate him as they share a brotherly bond. Vicky tried to make his point at the beginning but later gave up.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's major spat

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan mentioned that Vicky Jain disrespects his wife Ankita Lokhande, and has started to take her for granted. He asked the duo to sort out things as it doesn't look good on national television.

Post the episode shoot, Vicky and Ankita discussed the matter. Vicky was upset about being called out for disrespecting her. Ankita tried to tell him that he only needed to be a little careful but Jain mentioned that he would maintain a distance and not talk much with her.

