'Tamasha ho jayega chila mat': Why did Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma lose her calm on Neil Bhatt? Watch

Bigg Boss 17 is raising a lot of curiosity among fans. Since the show began, petty arguments and groups have formed, adding some spice to the show. In the previous week, we saw differences start to surface between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi and Munawar Faruqui, and in tonight's episode, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt seem to have a little argument on something. The promo showed the couple having a disagreement that led to a rift between them.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt will play individually

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya are arguing. Aishwarya and Neil are having a disagreement about communication. Aishwarya feels that Neil never listens to her, while Neil tries to explain that there is a solution to the problem. Aishwarya refuses to listen and insists that she doesn't need a solution. She continues by saying that they both came together as a couple but are still playing individually.

Take a look!

Aishwarya says, "Tujhe chalna hai tu chal...mujhe mera game khelne de"(If you want to stay by my side then ok, I'm going to play my game). Neil tries to confide her saying, "I've been trying to say things to you since we had this conversation." Aishwarya refuses to listen to him. What was the situation that led them to argue?

Ankita and Vicky also had a disagreement about not being there for each other before Aishwarya and Neil. Ankita felt that Vicky was always trying to make connections with other people and was never there for her when she needed him. Vicky felt that he shouldn't have to follow Ankita around like a servant and that he was there to play his own games.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek had a heated argument in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek told Isha that he didn't like her sitting next to Munawar Faruqui and talking to him, and he got angry when he held her hand. Isha left the room, and Abhishek lashed out at her in front of the other contestants. Vicky tried to mediate the situation, but it was unsuccessful.

The houses were reshuffled. Bigg Boss puts Abhishek in Dil Room and puts Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui in Dimag Room. Post reshuffling, the Dil Room consists of celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: After wife Aishwarya Sharma, will Neil Bhatt take up Khatron Ke Khiladi next?