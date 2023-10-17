Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain nominate Mannara Chopra for eviction; latter hurt by ‘double standards’

The controversial juggernaut that is Bigg Boss is back, and it's already setting the stage for a season filled with drama, controversies, and fiery confrontations. In the very first episode, the show had fans on the edge of their seats as the stunning Mannara Chopra entered the house, facing an unexpected nomination.

Mannara's Nomination Shocker

In a stunning turn of events, Mannara Chopra, the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house, found herself nominated by a majority of her housemates, including Aishwarya, Vicky, Isha, and others. Emotions ran high as she broke down, clearly taken aback by this unexpected turn of events.

Bigg Boss announced the inaugural round of nominations, instructing the housemates to name the one contestant they believed should be shown the door. Aishwarya, Vicky, Isha, and others opted for Mannara, sending her directly to the precarious unsafe zone. This abrupt twist left the actress reeling with shock.

A Double-Edged Dagger of Friendliness

In a surprising revelation, Mannara expressed her astonishment at how those who nominated her had been nothing but friendly to her face. She couldn't help but question the intentions of her fellow housemates, especially singling out Vicky, who had always appeared amicable in her presence. "These people have been nothing but nice to my face, and now they're nominating me. This was the last thing I expected, especially from Vicky," she lamented.

Fiery Face-Off - Abhishek vs. Arun

The drama didn't end with the nominations; Bigg Boss 17 promises an action-packed season. In a gripping promo, the audience got a taste of the heated showdown between Abhishek and Arun. What led to this ugly spat, and how far will the sparks fly in the Bigg Boss house?

Bigg Boss 17 has commenced with a bang, and it's evident that this season will be one for the books. Expect the unexpected, as contestants navigate the intricate web of relationships, rivalries, and the ever-watchful eye of Bigg Boss. The drama has just begun, and the controversies are already brewing, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what will unfold next in the Bigg Boss house.

