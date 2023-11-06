Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande-Aishwarya Sharma get aggressive in argument; call each other 'chudail'

Bigg Boss 17 is in its fourth week now and the environment of the house is getting quite intense day by day. From love triangles to heated arguments, a lot of drama has been happening in the controversial reality show that has hooked the audiences. Two celeb couples, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, who started off as friends in the show, are no longer on good terms with each other. The viewers have constantly witnessed arguments and disagreements among them.

Ankita Lokhande-Aishwarya Sharma call each other 'chudail'

In the new Bigg Boss 17 promo, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt are seen getting engaged in another heated argument which will definitely drop your jaws. Their conversation started as they discussed the weekly nomination task. The promo starts with Vicky asking Aishwarya, "Muje kyu nominate kiya? (Why did you nominate me?)" Aishwarya replies, "Apna dekho (You look out for yourself)."

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

It is then seen that Ankita explains to Neil Bhatt, "Main toh Aishwarya ke sath achi thi na muje kyu jhuta dikhawa kar rha tha fir? (I was good with Aishwarya then why you showed false pretenses)." Neil replies to Ankita, "Tuje samaj mei aa nahi rha hai (You are not understanding)."Ankita says, "Tuje aari hai kya samaj mei? (Are you understanding?)"

Neil loses his calm and while removing his jacket he says, "Muje aara hai (I am understanding)." Ankita says, "Chilla (Shout)." It is then seen that Aishwarya Sharma is talking to Vicky J and then yells while looking at Ankita, "Dekh has rahi hai chudail (See the witch is laughing)."

It is then seen that Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya charge upon each other and Ankita yells back saying, "Chudail tu (You're a witch)." Amidst this, it is seen that Vicky controls Ankita and Neil holds Aishwarya as they get aggressive and charge upon each other. Aishwarya is seen losing her calm demeanour and also calls Vicky, "Kutta (Dog)."

The caption of this promo reads, "Ghar mein ho gayi dono couples ke beech fight. Kya inka maamla ho paayega sort? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

It was clearly visible to the audience that Aishwarya-Neil and Ankita-Vicky have been at loggerheads with each other several times. Now, it seems like the upcoming nomination task will affect their relationship even more.

