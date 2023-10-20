Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain started to have differences; Watch

Bigg Boss has been entertaining the masses for almost 16 years. The first few days have been a little tough for almost every participant. With fights and a lot of drama, the show has reached its first week's Shanivaar Ka Vaar. In the initial days, we have seen power couples drifting, old love trying to sprout, and mind games to manipulate the weak; all this has happened in the last 5 days. In today's episode promo, we are given a glimpse of what was a power for Ankita, and Vicky is now turning into a mess.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a disagreement

In today's episode, Ankita and Vicky are seen disagreeing with what has been happening around them which is disturbing the peace in their relationship. Ankita says that Vicky is always with others and not with her. Vicky replies that Ankita is acting like a child, and her behavior is making him annoyed.

Take a look-

In today's episode, we will see that Ankita's behavior is getting Vicky annoyed. He tells Ankita Lokhande that he knew this would happen to them. Ankita asks him what he is talking about. Vicky says he came to her, and now she is acting like she doesn't need him. Anikita says if he needs to go then he can go. She is enjoying her time in the pool area alone.

Ankita claims that he has made friends which is good but when she needs him, he is not for her. She says that he is himself but has now been avoiding her. Vicky is shocked to hear this. He asks her that if she wanted to be like this then why did they participate here? She says that she doesn't have the energy to clarify things. She has never stopped him from doing things. Is Vicky Jain avoiding Ankita?

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky and Neil argue on something that gets them charged. Ankita and Khanzaadi also have a tiff, and both end up having a huge argument. Stay tuned for more updates.