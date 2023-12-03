Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande breaks down after Mannara Chopra's comment; says, 'Woh torture karti hai'

Bigg Boss 17 has taken an interesting turn with almost all the contestants coming out in the open and playing their game on front foot. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode was filled with a lot of emotions as Karan Johar announced Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka's elimination from the show owing to breaking an important rule of the house.

And now, the drama in the house continues as Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's cat fight intensifies.

Mannara Chopra's comment leaves Ankita Lokhande in tears

As per a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants can be seen sitting in group. Mannara Chopra gets irritated by Ankita Lokhande and asks her to not make noises. She said, 'Aap jo man mey sip sip kar rahe ho woh mat karo' (Don't make the noise that you're making). This irks Ankita Lokhande who feels being poked unnessarily. She leaves the discussion in the group and states that Mannara is a cruel person. Ankita further mentiona, 'Mai aisi nahi hoo. Mere soch aisi nahi hai.' (I'm not like that and my thoughts aren't the same).

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Ankita Lokhande-Mannara Chopra's cold war

Furthermore, Sana asks Ankita to chill and not take things to heart. Ankita retorts stating that she's had enough of it and she doesn't want to take all this anymore and wants to leave the house.

Later, in a conversation with Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar, Ankita revealed that Mannara's actions makes her feel that she has done something extremely wrong. She mentions that she is not much bothered about what is being said about her.

In a conversation with husband Vicky Jain, Ankita said, 'Mujhe nahi pata, tu please kuch kar. Mujhe ghar jaana hai' (I don't know. You please do something. I want to go home).

Ankita Lokhande being called out at Weekend Ka Vaar episode

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar called out Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande for constantly plotting in the game and stressing on keeping relations on their top priority. While Lokhande tried to defend herself, The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani maker asked her to not get worked up and relax.

