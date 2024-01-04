Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain ‘badtameez’ as latter questions her captaincy; Watch

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have been making headlines ever since they stepped inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. They have had several showdowns inside the house that strained their relationship. In the recent turn of events, Ankita Lokhande who became the captain of the house will have an argument with her husband over her duties as a captain. The latest promo gave a glimpse of the rift between the husband and wife.

Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'badtameez'

The Bigg Boss 17 promo begins with Ankita Lokhande reminding Vicky Jain about his pending task. She says, “Aap aur Abhishek garden…” In response, Vicky is seen pointing his finger and saying, “Jab rahega hum kar lenge.”

Ankita tells him to respect her as she is the captain, “Captain ka ijjat kijiye aap.” However, Vicky replies, “Captain ki ijjat captain ki bartaav pe hogi.”

In the next moment, Vicky Jain is seen walking away as Ankita asks him not to be egoistic. Vicky replies, “Chal theek hain.” Ankita seated in the kitchen area says, “Tu chal yaha se, nikal, badtameez!” Their war of words continues as Vicky replies, “Tuu hain badtameez.”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Vicky Jain's reaction

Ankita calls him ‘gadha’, and Vicky promptly replies, “Gadhi. Badhi aayi captain.” Ankita calls her ‘jalkukda’ and says, “Yahi hain tere asliyat.” Vicky goes on to explain how he helped Ankita to become the captain of the house.

The promo of the video is uploaded with the caption, “Kya Ankita ko captain bante huye dekh kar ho rahi hai Vicky ko thodi si jealousy? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Another extended clip uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV shows Vicky telling Ankita, “Aata kya hhain tuujhe? Bas mu chalana aati hain tujhe. Dekh rahe hain sab.” Ankita hits back saying, “Tereko kya aata hai? Ego dikhana?”

The caption of the clip reads, “Vicky ne kiya captain Ankita ko disrespect. Kya honge iske repercussions?”

Well, tonight's episode will unveil what happens next and how the housemates react to the couple's fight.

