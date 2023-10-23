Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande disappointed with hubby Vicky Jain: 'Mujhe laga tha tu meri strength hai...'

The first week of Bigg Boss 17 was a roller coaster for inmates as well as fans. With fights and confusion over assigned duties, many arguments erupted in all three houses of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum giving fans a lot to chew on. In the two episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan instructed Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya to sort out their priorities before anybody gets hurt. With the surprise of no eliminations, all the inmates were happy. In today's episode, we will see Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship go through a rough patch.

Ankita Lokhande feels disappointed with Vicky Jain

In the promo of the upcoming episode, we see that Ankita and Vicky are unable to come to terms with each other's support. The caption says, "Ankita aur Vicky ke relationship mein aayi trouble. Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kaise karenge woh inhe juggle?" (Ankita and Vicky are having some trouble. In Bigg Boss house how will they clean this mess in this juggle.) Ankita says to Vicky,"Mujhe laga tu meri strength hai per tu nahi hai..." (I thought you are my strength but you are not.)

Vicky says to her, "Mai kya din bar tumhare piche ghumta rahu...mai nahi kar sakta.. Mai yaha nakh nahi katane aaya..."(Do you want me to stay around you 24x7...I can't do that...I'm not here to embarrass myself) He later says that we had some rough patches before but Ankita cuts him and says, "Why do we have to bring this from the past every time". What rough patch are they talking about? Is their relationship going through a turbulent phase? Don't forget to watch tonight's Bigg Boss 17.

Before this Ankita had also brought up the topic that Vicky doesn't spend time with her and Vicky clarified it saying that he wants to make a good impression. Ankita even asked Bigg Boss to allow them to go on a date so that they could talk it out.

In Weekend Ka Vaar the couple lit the stage with their dance moves. They even had a lip lock and this surprised other inmates. As the guest of the episode, Kangana Ranaut was also shocked. She told Ankita, "Ankita, usse zyada kuch mat karna" (Don't do anything more than that)

The show premiered on 15 October 2023. We saw many television celebrities and popular influencers on the most controversial show. We saw Jigna Vora, Feroza Khan (Khanzaadi), Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and many others. With the twist this season, two power couples Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain came to the show. We also saw streamers Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashetty, and celeb criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan participate in the show.

