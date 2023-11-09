Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande feels Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra shouldn't get powers; here's why

A new task in Bigg Boss 17 is all set to set the house on fire and it will also affect the relationships of the contestants in the show. Three female contestants Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, and Sana Raees Khan will have the opportunity to kick the contestants out of the 'power ki race' and these inmates will lose many special powers because of it.

Ankita Lokhande reveals her decision:

Just a few minutes back, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their social media handles. In this promo, it is seen that Bigg Boss announces a new task where Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, and Sana Raees Khan will perform a classical dance. Then, Bigg Boss asks the three performers to choose three contestants whom they want to kick out of the 'power ki race'.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Ankita Lokhande first chooses Aishwarya Sharma and says, "Aishwarya abhi power lene ke kabil nahi hai (For now, Aishwarya is not capable of handling the power)." Ankita then throws a red color paint on Aishwarya. Ankita then chooses Mannara Chopra and kicks her out of the 'power ki race.'

Stating her reason, Ankita says, "Mannara ke pass power aa bhi jaati hai uska dimaag wale hi iska use karenge (Even if Mannara gets the power, the Dimaag roommates will use her)." Opposing Ankita's statement, Mannara says, "Mere pass dimaag hai (I have brains)."

The caption of this promo read, "Power ki race se nikaale jaayenge kuch gharwaale. Kya yeh khaufnaak decision ghar mein badhaayega kalesh? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

About Bigg Boss 17:

Bigg Boss 17, led by Salman Khan, premiered on October 15 with 17 celeb contestants from different walks of life. The evicted contestants of the controversial reality show are Soniya Bansal and wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai. After the fourth week of nominations, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Samarth Jurel, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 this week.

