Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande loses cool as husband Vicky Jain questions her bond with Munawar Faruqui

Celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship is going through a rough patch inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ever since they entered the house, their differences have become too evident in front of the camera. Constant fights and arguments that often take ugly turns have become too common making fans wonder about their happily ever after. Now, in tonight’s episode, the two will be seen at loggerheads again.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's recent argument

The video starts with Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra conversing in the Dil room when Ankita Lokhande enters the room. Vicky is seen eating and as soon as Ankita leaves, he follows her. Later, Ankita comes and tells Vicky, “Tujhe agar Mannara ke saath baithna hain, toh mujhe koi dikkat nahi. (If you want to sit with Mannara, then I do not have a problem with it).” In response, Vicky says, “Problem hain isliye tu aayi, problem dikhate huye tu aayi. (You came into the room because you have a problem).”

Vicky continues, "Tu dinbhar Munna ke sath baitha rehta hain, khana, chaye... mein tereko kuch bolta hu kya? (You keep sitting with Munna all day, do I tell you anything?)" Ankita replies, "Main barbar uske room mein nahi jata hu. (I don't go to his room all day)."

As Vicky asks her, "Toh mein 10 bar jaata hu? (Do I go 10 times?)" the Pavitra Rishta actress replies, "haan, jaata hain. (yes, you go)." Jain gives a firm response and says, "Jaunga, kuch galat kar raha hu? Mein bahar jaake baithke khana nahi kha sakta. 6 log bhuke hain waha pe, mein unke samne jaa ke khana khau kya? Mein nahi kha sakta. Mein akele nahi kha sakta. Aab kaunsa jagah bacha hain meri paas khane ke liye? Mein kitni bar jaata hu us kamre mein? Subah se sham taak jata hu?"

(I will go. Am I doing anything wrong? I cannot eat outside, 6 people are hungry there. I cannot eat alone. Now, where else do I go? How many times do I go to her room? From morning till night?)

Ankita gets up and leaves saying, “Pata nahi kya problem hain, (I don't know what's the problem).” Vicky Jain replies, “Tu hain problem. (You are the problem).”

Later the two are seen sitting on the bed and Vicky tells Ankita, "Tu Munna ke haat pakad ke baithti hain, wo upset hota hain toh hug karti hain, mein freedom deta hu na tujhe. Mein Mannara se baat nahi karunga, tu Munawar se nahi karegi. (You are hanging out with Munawar all day, don't I give you freedom? I won't talk to Mannara, you don't talk to Munawar)."

Ankita Lokhande replies that what he is doing is very foolish.

The promo of Bigg Boss 17 is uploaded with the caption, “Vicky aur Ankita ke relationship mein badh rahi hai tension, kaise dhoondenge woh iska solution? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

