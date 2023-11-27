Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande tells Neil Bhatt 'Aapka game bohot fattu hai' after he nominates her

Bigg Boss 17 popular celeb couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt have been at loggerheads ever since the show began. It seems like their rivalry has no end as fans will again witness an intense clash between Ankita and Neil. In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, the two TV stars lock horns during the nomination task.

Ankita Lokhande vs Neil Bhatt:

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt engage in an intense argument. It starts when Neil Bhatt says, "I'm nominating Ankita." Ankita replies to Neil, "Aapka game bohot fattu hai (Your way of playing the game is like a coward)." Neil mocks Ankita and asks, "Really?" Ankita reacts and says, "Oh my God!"

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Ankita then walks away calling Neil Bhatt, "Darpok (Coward)." Neil then takes a jibe at Ankita and says, "Inko mute karna (Mute her)." While Neil looks at Ankita, she tells him, "Itni achi lagti hu mei tuje? Muje hi dekhta rahega (Do you like me so much that you are looking at me?)"

Neil then sits opposite Ankita and does hand gestures of inhaling, Ankita says, "Don't breathe, your breath stinks." Neil replies, "Muje khokle pan ki badbu bohot achi lag rahi hai." Ankita loses her temper and shouts, "Chup (Shut up)." Neil yells back and says, "Tu chup. Tere se sau guna awaaz meri moti hai (You shut up. My voice is 100 times loud than your voice)." Ankita gets furious and says, "Chal nikal (Go away)."

The caption of this promo reads, "Neil ke beech fight. You're on whose side? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Here's what is currently happening in Bigg Boss 17:

Recently, social media sensation Orry entered the show as a guest contestant and lived inside the Bigg Boss 17 house for 24 hours. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khanzaadi walked away amidst the conversation with Salman Khan after he scolded her for being a quitter. Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra had also engaged in a heated argument. Ankita and Vicky Jain's mothers made a special appearance on the show to guide the celeb couple in improving their performance.

