Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande warns Vicky Jain not to test her; says 'It's getting too much'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 as a couple. But the two often make headlines owing to their catfights and arguments. Lately, the clash between them often grabs the audience's attention towards the show. As per the new promo, the differences between Ankita and Vicky seem to grow as they decide to walk on separate parts inside the house.

Why Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain aren't on good terms?

In the last few episodes, the celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in the spotlight because of their constant disagreements. Lately, the couple have been facing a rough patch. Often, Ankita has expressed her thoughts on being alone and not getting Vicky's support.

Now, according to the new promo uploaded on the official social media handle of Colors TV, the couple might face issues in bridging the gap that has been affecting their relationship. The short clip opens up with Ankita and Vicky working together in the kitchen. The cooking area also has Ayesha Khan and Aoora.

Initially, Ayesha drops some cooking instructions to Vicky. To this, he replies, "Manku ke department mein koi interfere kare toh Manku ko pasand nahi (If anyone interferes in Manku's department, then she does not like it)." Meanwhile, Ankita replies, "Mera hai hi nahi wo (I don't have that)." Their conversation eventually turns into an argument, and the two start attacking each other with their words.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Badh rahe hai Vicky aur Ankita ke beech differences. Kya kar paayenge woh unka saamna? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @JioCinema par."

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Listening to his statements, Ankita loses her cool and says, "Vicky, it's getting too much." He quickly responds, "Day 1 se bol rahi ho aap (You are saying this from the first day)." Further, the Pavitra Rishta actress comments, "Mai tere ko last time bol rahi hun, mat kar (I am saying it the last time to you, don't do)."

Additionally, the promo shows Ankita having her food alone, and in the meantime, Vicky Jain arrives and talks to her. He asks, "Pure din gussa rahegi ab? Baat nahi karegi? (Will you be angry the whole day? Won't you talk to me?)."

Landing a reply, Ankita Lokhande replies, "Tu kar tere ko jo karna hai. Mere ko involve karne ki zarurat nahi hai apne life mein. Mai alag hun (You do whatever you want to. You don't need to involve me in your life. I'm separate)." Adding more, she says, "Jaaiye aap, bahut log hain aapke paas (You go, you have enough people with you)."

Did Vicky Jain try hitting Ankita Lokhande?

In the previous episodes, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey were having an argument with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. The moment when the Pavitra Rishta actress tried keeping her opinions before them, Vicky tried to stop her and asked not to interfere in between.

To this, Ankita explained that she had her own opinions and would speak. Listening to the statements, Vicky looked furious and angry. It seemed like he was going to hit her, as evident from his body language. Looking at his action, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey pointed it out. Ankita stayed silent for some time and processed what happened. Later, she explained that he wasn't trying to hit her.

