Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Arun Mahashetty and Tehelka physically charge on Abhishek Kumar

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to violence

Bigg Boss 17 PROMO reflects during daytime sleeping is prohibited in the Bigg Boss house, and contestants continue to breach warnings. In a recent promo, Isha Malviya was caught napping, encouraging Arun to wake her abruptly. Abhishek Kumar cautioned Arun about his tone. This did not go well with him and Tehelka and they both were witnessed engaging in physical violence with Abhishek.

Tehelka and Arun Mahashetty physically charge Abhishek Kumar:

While peacefully napping during the daytime, Isha Malviya was disrupted by the entrance of Arun Mahashetty, who clapped and questioned, “Sone ko aarahe ho kya, utho yaar?” Isha clearly unamused, firmly responded, “Order mat do.” Arun then asserted, “Order barobar deta main kyuki ab main dimaag ke kamare hu isliye,” Isha, then challenged him with, “Ab aap mujhe uthaake dikhao.” In this furious exchange of words, Isha accused Arun of spending the entire day sleeping.

Abhishek interjected, requesting Arun to use a more polite tone. Arun however, strictly denies while getting aggressive towards Abhishek. The scene shifted to the garden area where Abhishek was seated on a chair. Tehelka enters and tells him, “Agli baar mat aaiyo inki matter mein, dhyaan rakhna,” as if threatening him also grabbing Abhishek's collar. Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, and others intervened, separating them and warning Tehelka not to touch the Udaariyan actor. Arun then jumped in attempting to hold Abhishek’s collar remarking, “Le main bhi pakda.” The tension escalated as Arun violently threw a pillow at Abhishek.

It's worth noting that violence is strictly prohibited, and participants engaging in such activities are not spared by the authorities.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence, assault, or harassment, kindly reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same as well

