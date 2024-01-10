Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Arun Mashettey breaks down after seeing his daughter; gives THIS hilarious advice to her

Bigg Boss 17 is currently hosting Family Week, where the parents of the contestants are entering the show to reunite with their loved ones after nearly 3 months. In the next episode of Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey, popularly known as Achanak Bhayanak on social media, becomes overwhelmed with emotions and sheds tears upon seeing his family after a long time. Arun also playfully gives his little munchkin some funny advice while introducing her to Vicky Jain.

The show's creators have been releasing heartfelt teasers of this highly anticipated week, leaving fans unable to control their own emotions.

Arun Mashettey meets his daughter

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see that Bigg Boss asks the housemates to freeze as a new family member is about to enter. Arun's wife sees their daughter and hugs her and takes her to Arun. Arun, who is on freeze, couldn't control himself and runs toward her. Bigg Boss instructs the contestants to release.

Arun's daughter walks towards him and hugs him. He breaks down into tears as soon as he hugs her. He then introduces his daughter to Samarth Jurel and jokes that he always acts weird. His daughter turns her face as soon as she sees Vicky.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Arun's advice for his daughter

While introducing his daughter to Vicky Jain, Arun gives her hilarious advice to his little munchkin. He tells his daughter, "Vicky Bhai aakhri mastermind hai. Aur tu jab badi hogi Bigg Boss jane se pehle inse coaching leke jaa. (Vicky is the last mastermind here. When you grow up, before coming to Bigg Boss, take coaching from him)."

All the contestants then meet his daughter and play with her. Arun's little girl gives a hug to Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Ayesha Khan. The caption of this promo reads, "Arun ki beti ke aane se hua Bigg Boss ke ghar mein cuteness overload. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

More about Family Week:

In the family week, the contestants get emotional as soon as they see their family members. From Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers guiding them to Munawar Faruqui breaking down after seeing his sister, the viewers will witness many overwhelming moments this week. The contestants' families will be seen guiding and motivating their family members to play their game.

