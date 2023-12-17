Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui on two-timing; latter gets speechless

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite fiery with each passing episode.

After exposing Isha Malviya's truth about being in a relationship while she was committed to Udaariyaan actor Samarth Jurel, the makers of Bigg Boss are all set to reveal an unknown side of Munawar Faruqui.

Ayesha Khan an actress by profession claimed that Munawar Faruqui two-timed with her while he was also in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. After her claims went viral on social media, the makers brought her to the show to confront Munawar.

Munawar Faruqui gets speechless seeing Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss called Munawar into the Archive Room and told him about a person from the outside world who calls him 'non-comital'. Ayesha Khan enters the scene shocking Faruqui. Munawar extends his hand to wish Khan but she declines meeting him cordially. She asks him about missing her to which Munawar stated that he doesn't miss her. She asked him about telling her about his break-up and faking being in a relationship in the house.

Munawar said that he was pretending to be in a relationship as he didn't want people to know about the break-up from the show.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha further asked Munawar if whatever he told her was a lie, Munawar fumbled while replying to her. She also asked him if he was two-timing with her and his ex-girlfriend Naxila Sitashi. Mannara Chopra was also present in the room and she looked flabbergasted seeing Ayesha Khan's strong claims against Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar tried to take control of the situation but seemed like falling into the trap.

Munawar Faruqui bashed by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan took Munawar Faruqui's class for playing the show on a back foot and only opening up during tasks. He was told that he has been making tall claims since the beginning and hasn't been executing whatever he claims to do.

Munawar was seen sulking post being pulled up by Khan. However, he promised to get his game back and play the same upfront.

