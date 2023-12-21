Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ayesha Khan on Munawar Faruqui, 'I don't want him in my life at all'

Bigg Boss 17 fans witnessed a major turmoil in contestant Munawar Faruqui's game as his personal life was revealed in the public forum. Munawar took a while to comprehend the situation and also faced a few emotional outbursts. He was worried for his ex-girlfriend Nazila.

While Ayesha Khan made a fiery entry into the house, in a day or two, she got close to Munawar and was seen having a nice time with him. This became a topic of discussion among the housemates as they also felt that the duo was fake. When confronted, Ayesha clears her stance.

Ayesha Khan mentions never being close to Munawar Faruqui

Aishwarya Sharma was seen dissecting Munawar and Ayesha's relationship and she felt that Ayesha was quite angry when she entered but soon after, she got friendly with him. In the nomination task, contestants were asked to give their nomination rights to any contestant of their choice and Ayesha chose to give the power to Munawar.

Aishwarya confronted Ayesha and asked her about her status with Munawar. Ayesha was quick to say, "I don't want him in my life at all. I never want to see his face." While Khan said this, Aishwarya gave a smirk which indicated that she didn't believe her because of her actions.

Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's eye talk

In the previous episode, Munawar asked Ayesha's opinion while he was selecting his outfit for the day. He also helped Ayesha iron her dress and wore the shirt selected by Ayesha. Later, the duo was seen sitting in the garden doing a little eye-talk.

Samarth Jurel noticed the same and pulled Faruqui's leg.

Munawar Faruqui's biasedness towards Ayesha Khan

In the previous episodes, Munawar, who is the Captain of the house was seen bending the rules for Khan. He gave her extra tomatoes and also gave her extra food. Ayesha was hungry after eating lunch and wanted to eat rice. Faruqui gave her rice to go with her Chicken curry.

Ayesha Khan's entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house

Ayesha Khan entered the show citing Munawar Faruqui's two-timing. She mentioned that he expressed his love for her while he was still in touch with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitashi. Ayesha mentioned that Faruqui told her that he would wear her bracelet whenever he missed her.

Munawar Faruqui's reply to Ayesha Khan's allegations

Munawar Faruqui mentioned that he had stopped talking to Ayesha and was in the process of sorting things out with his ex-girlfriend Nazila. He stated that he maintained that he was in a relationship with her so that he could convey to her the love he still has for her. He stated that he intended to sort things out with her after the show.

Faruqui revealed that he was in a transition phase from one relationship to probably the other. He stated that he was with Nazila for two years that such relationships don't break with one conversation and that it takes a process.

Nazila Sitashi announced the breakup with Munawar Faruqui

Right after the episode where Munawar was exposed, Nazila did a LIVE session and revealed that she wasn't satisfied with the justification that Munawar gave in the episode and thus she wouldn't want to associate herself with him anymore. She mentioned that it was the last time she spoke about the matter.

