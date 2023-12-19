Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ayesha Khan refuses to accept Munawar Faruqui's apology

Bigg Boss 17 has taken a dramatic turn, with Munawar Faruqui's personal life being discussed on national television. The show witnessed the new wildcard entry of actress Ayesha Khan, who claimed Munawar two-timed her.

In the previous episode, Munawar had a fiery confrontation with Khan, wherein she cross-questioned him and demanded answers for his behavior in the real world. In the forthcoming episode, Ayesha and Munawar will be seen having a heartfelt conversation.

Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui's one-on-one conversation

Following the heated confrontation, Munawar was seen on national television breaking down and crying over the confusion and revelation of her personal life. According to a new promo shared by the channel, Munawar and Ayesha are seen having a heartfelt conversation in which Munawar apologizes to her for his mistakes.

However, Ayesha said whatever he did could not be forgotten by one apology and that it would take time for her to come to terms with what had been done.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan had claimed in her interview that someone from Bigg Boss 17 cheated on his girlfriend and two-timed her. The fans were quick to join the dots and speculate on the indirect dig at Faruqui, as Ayesha had commented on his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi's social media account. The viral video landed Ayesha inside the Bigg Boss house to confront Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui partly accepted Ayesha Khan's claim

The moment Bigg Boss showed Faruqui Ayesha's video, Munawar was quick to narrate his side of the story. He stated that he broke up with Nazila Sitashi four months ago; however, they were working on their relationship and wished to get back together after the show.

Ayesha entered the frame and aggressively confronted Munawar, two-timing her and Nazila. The rapper-comedian fumbled to reply. Khan asked her about his promise of wearing her bracelet whenever he missed her in the house, and Munawar mentioned that he doesn't remember saying that.

Munawar Faruqui accepted his mistake

In a conversation with a co-contestant, Munawar stated that the only mistake he thinks he made was hiding from Ayesha about being in touch with Nazila. He revealed that Nazila also knew about Ayesha and she reacted negatively to him being in touch with her, so he decided not to speak to her.

Other contestants' reaction to the fiasco

Ayesha's entry and revelation about the fiasco had different kinds of reactions from different contestants on the show. Isha Malviya stated that now Munawar would understand what she went through when Samarth Jurel entered the show as a googly by Bigg Boss.

Isha, Samarth, and Vicky Jain guessed that Munawar had been two-timing with Nazila and Ayesha. While Ankita Lokhande initially wanted to know more about the controversy, she later stated that there would be things that Munawar didn't want to reveal, and they should respect the same.

Mannara Chopra was shocked by the revelation and stated that her trust had been broken and her belief in 'understanding' someone had been shaken.

Rinku Dhawan stayed with Munawar most of the time after the incident and asked him to get clarity in his life. She revealed that he should take things positively, as because of Bigg Boss, he might get clarity about the most important thing in his life. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma stated that she doesn't have the patience to learn about what the whole fiasco is all about.

