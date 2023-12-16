Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ayesha Khan to join as wild card; claims having history with Munawar Faruqui

India, he is already inside the controversial house playing the game along with other contestants. Interestingly, the show is going to have another wild card contestant. A new promo for Bigg Boss 17 is released, thereby unveiling the face of the new wild card contestant.

Ayesha Khan to enter as wild card contestant

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actress Ayesha Khan is speculated to become a part of Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card entrant. Now, things are crystal clear.According to a new trailer that Colors TV posted on its official social media accounts, Ayesha will undoubtedly become the newest member of the contentious house.

In the promo video, we hear Ayesha saying, “Mera naam Ayesha Khan hai. Ek contestant hai Munawar Faruqui; I have a history with him. Jaisa dikhaate hain, waise kahin se nhi nahi hai." (My name is Ayesha Khan. There's a contestant named Munawar Faruqui, I have a history with him. Whatever he portrays, he is not like that from any point).

The promo is posted with the caption, “Kya iss wild card entry se, khul jaayenge Bigg Boss ke ghar mein Munawar ke saare raaz? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.

Watch the promo here:

Further, she adds, “Show pe aap keh rahe hain aap committed hain. Mujhse keh rahe the ki I love you, aap jaisi ladki se toh shaadi karna chahiye. Galtiyon ki maafi hoti hai, gunaahon ki nahi. Jo unhone kiya hai woh gunaah hai. Jab mai show mei jau, I want an apology." (On the show, you are saying that you are committed. You told me that I love you, I should marry a girl like you. Mistakes are forgiven, sins are not. What they have done is a sin. Whenever I show up, I want an apology).

Advertisement

Ayesha Khan claims she was cheated

Recently, Ayesha Khan showed up in a podcast interview and revealed that a Bigg Boss 17 contestant cheated on her and accused him of double dating her. She mentioned that he proposed to her, and they even shared a relationship. But meanwhile, she realized that the person never walked out of his previous relationship and dated her, too.

Further, in the interview, Ayesha Khan opened up about how the guy assured her that she was the only girl in his life and that the relationship would not harm any other woman. However, when the actress saw the guy’s girlfriend posting lovable stories with whom he claimed to have broken up, it was then that Ayesha Khan felt cheated.

Now, since Ayesha Khan is geared up to enter the show to confront her relationship status, it will be interesting to see whether challenges for Munawar Faruqui go beyond his expectations.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

Speaking of other things set to happen this weekend in Bigg Boss 17, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, will join host Salman Khan and grace the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Further, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Dhinchak Pooja will also appear on the stage of the controversial reality show. This week, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, and Khanzaadi are nominated.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik reveals getting judged during pregnancy; says 'People thought I got a lip job, uplifted cheeks'’