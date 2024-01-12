Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ayesha Khan's brother advises her to stay away from Munawar Faruqui: 'He's not the man'

Bigg Boss 17 is celebrating Family Week and all the contestants are meeting their family members after a long time. The current most talked about topic of the season is Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's feud. Now, in the upcoming episode, Munawar's sister and Ayesha's brother will be seen entering the show. In the recent promo, we see Ayesha's brother Shahabaz advising her to stay away from Munwar.

Ayesha Khan's brother give advice to her:

Colors TV shared a promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Bigg Boss asking the contestants to freeze and welcome Ayesha Khan's brother Shahabaz Khan. Ayesha breaks down as soon as she meets her brother and both hug and cry inconsolably.

Shahabaaz then tells Ayesha Khan, "Kitna bhi banda sorry bole, tum dono ek sath bilkul sahi nahi ho. Acha hi nahi lagta bahar. Galat dikhta hai. bohot galat. Tumlog actually bohot pyaar karte rahoge shayad ek dusre ko aisa lagta hai."

(No matter how much he apologizes, you both don't look good together. It looks wrong. It looks like you both love each other a lot).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Later, again he explains to Ayesha, "Ek chiz bolta hu mei as a brother, he's not the man. Mai sach batara hu na tu itni bewakoof lag rahi thi, pagal hogayi hai jaise. Sach mei pagal hogayi hai. Meko lag raha tha kuch kar diya hai kya teko. Trust me mei hota na Ayesha, ye ghar ho ya bahar ho, I would have never spoken to that person."

(As a brother, I want to tell you one thing. You look like an idiot, like a fool. I thought something has happened to you. Trust me if I would have been there, be it this house or outside, I would have never spoken to that person).

Revealing Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande's conversation, Shahabaaz tells Ayesha, "Confident hai unhe unke baat par. Unhone aisa bola Ankita ji se one of the conversation mei ki 'Mei apni badayi nahi karunga but kal mei Ayesha se karna chahu shaadi toh voh mere se maan jayegi shaadi ke liye."

(He is confident about what he says. While talking to Ankita, he said, 'I won't praise myself but if I tell Ayesha to marry me then she will agree to marry me').

Ayesha ke bhai ne aakar palat diye uske saare thoughts.

