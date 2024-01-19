Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: 'Baaki toh wo meri sunte nahin hain'; Ankita Lokhande takes a dig at Vicky Jain

Fans cannot wait to have their Bigg Boss 17 winner, as the finale is only 9 days away from today. With Samarth Jurel being the recent contestant to get evicted, this week, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan are nominated. Ahead of the finale, the master of the house announces BB roast night as a form of a task. It allows every contestant to roast their fellow inmates before a live audience.

Ankita Lokhande’s message for Vicky Jain

Recently, Colors TV released a new promo for Bigg Boss 17, giving a glimpse of how Ankita Lokhande roasts her husband and her former friend Munawar Faruqui. During the roasting task, the actress mentions that she has never done stand-up, but her stint on the show has made her learn many things.

During the roasting session, the Pavitra Rishta fame says, “Vicky, tujhe toh mai chhorungi nahi aur kabhi bhi nahi chhorungi (Vicky, I will not leave you and I will never leave you).”

Landing other statements, she comments, “Mai apni puri koshish kar rahi hun ki mai yeh zyada se tik saku, baat kar saku, chahe aapko hasi aaye naa aaye; lekin mai yahan khade ho kar aap se kuch na kuch batiyaun, kyuki mere pati yahin sunn sakte hain baaki toh wo meri sunte nahin hain. (I am trying my best to stay and talk to you guys as much as possible, whether you all laugh or not; because my husband will listen to me only at this platform because he usually doesn’t listen to me)."

Ankita Lokhande roasts Munawar Faruqui

Targeting Munawar Faruqui, Ankita says, “Jab mai iss ghar mein aayi toh maine aur ek rishta banaya jo ki bahut hi pyara rishta tha mera. Mera dost Munawar (When I came to this house, I created a relationship which was very dear to me. My friend Munawar).”

Further she comments, “Jab maine aap se pucha tha ki ek aisi kaun si cheez hai jiska aapko pachhtawa hoga. Toh aapne mujhse kya kaha tha..mujhe bas wo bottle tootne ka pachhtawa hoga. Shi baat hai dhakkan ko bura toh zarur lagta hai, agar uski bottle toot jaaye (When I asked you what kind of a thing you would ever regret. So what did you say to me…I just regret breaking that bottle. This is something that seems necessary to a cap if its bottle is broken).”

