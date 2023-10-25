Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Bigg Boss brings TWIST in kitchen duties; cooking zone unavailable for 24 hours

Bigg Boss 17 is about to get a major shakeup with a new twist that will put the contestants' teamwork skills to the test. After a relatively easy first week, Bigg Boss is taking charge of assigning house duties and has promised to give clear orders to each contestant individually. The twist? The contestants will have to work together to complete the tasks, even if they're not assigned to them.

Bigg Boss closes the kitchen for inmates from time to time

In the upcoming episode, the Bigg Boss inmates will see a lot of changes in the house. This week Bigg Boss himself has taken charge to assign duties to the housemates but there is a twist. At a time, only one house member will enter the kitchen. Each house member will be cooking for their house members only. Another twist that Bigg Boss brings is the kitchen will not be available 24 hours. This shocks everyone.

Take a look!

In the later part of the promo, Anurag Dobhal and Sonali Bisht are seen cooking and chopping. Then Ankita and Aishwarya were seen cooking. Each time each house member was seen taking up the charge of the kitchen. In the middle of cooking, Bigg Boss announces that he is going to close the kitchen. The next minute he turns off the gas connection. This week is going to be difficult for all the Bigg Boss inmates. How will they deal with this twist?

In the previous episode, the nomination for this week also began. Bigg Boss asks the inmates to choose this week's nomination. Later Bigg Boss asked Dum House to choose eight people for nomination. Unaware that Dimaag room had been watching the whole scenario they took Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar's names

Thereafter, the Dil room saves two contestants from the eight contestants. Baba Vicky Jain saves his team members Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar leaving the remaining six contestants on the nomination list. Munawar Faruqui, a good friend of Vicky and Ankita, was surprised that the couple didn't take his name to be safe and preferred Neil and Aishwarya, whom they could not stand.

