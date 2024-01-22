Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: 'Bigg Boss ne mere ek do makaan ujaad diye;' Munawar Faruqui says as media grills him

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more and more interesting as the finale is only 6 days away. The audience has already started making predictions on social media and can't wait to have the winner of the controversial reality show. After bringing the live audience to the roasting task, the master of the house will organize a press conference for the contestants in the house. The media grills Munawar Faruqui for taking support of women to proceed in the game.

Munawar Faruqui on his relationships in the Bigg Boss 17 house

Ahead of the finale scheduled on January 28th, Bigg Boss 17 invited several media personnel were invited in the house and offered the opportunity to ask questions to the contestants about their conduct and game. According to the new promo released by Colors TV, the media takes a dig at Munawar Faruqui for using women for his benefit and proceeding ahead in the game.

Apparently, hinting towards his outside relationships and dynamics with Ayesha Khan, one of the media persons asked the comedian, "Jis hisaab se aapke personal relationships bahar aaye hain aapko aisa toh nahi lag raha ki munna badnam hua Bigg Boss ke liye (Based on the way your personal relationships have unfolded, don't you feel that Munna has become infamous for Bag Boss?)."

The next moment, Munawar replied, "Bigg Boss ne yaha teen makaan basaye aur mere ek-do ujaad diye (Bigg Boss built three houses here and destroyed one or two of mine)."

The promo has the caption, "Press conference mein uthe Munawar ki game par kuch difficult sawaal. Dekhte rahiye #BiggBoss17 at 10PM and Bigg Boss Finale on 28th January, Sunday sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch the promo here:

Further another media personnel commented, "Munawar aapke zindagi mein jo rishte hain wo itne halke kyu hain? Iss show mei bhi agar aap yahan take pahunche hain, ladkiyon ka hi istemaal kar ke aap aage badhe hain (Munawar, why are the relationships in your life so loose? In this show, even if you have reached here, you have used girls to do so)."

Listening to the questions, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain laughed, and the latter even commented, "Yeh desh ka question tha shayad (Maybe this was a question of the country)."

