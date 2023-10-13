Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Can you guess THIS celeb couple who is all set for Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is all set to grace your Television screens from October 15. Ahead of this controversial reality show's grand launch, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement bars and have been releasing back-to-back promos. From sharing a glimpse of the magnificent Bigg Boss house to giving a sneak peek into Salman Khan's performance, the showmakers have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Bigg Boss 17 new promo:

Now, just a few minutes back, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle and gave a glimpse of the contestants. The makers teased the audience by sharing silhouette glances of the contestants who will be seen in Bigg Boss Season 17. In this promo, we see a duo performing on a romantic song. The female artist is decked up in a saree whereas we see the male performer in a blazer set.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Naa pher paaoge nazar, kuch aisa hoga iss jodi ka aapke par asar. Toh batao, kaun hai yeh jodi number 1? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct se, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Here's what we know about Bigg Boss 17:

The wait is almost over as the countdown for the year's most awaited controversial reality show is all set to end. After 16 successful seasons, the 17th edition of the show is all set to return with a bang and fans are eagerly waiting for the contestants' identities to be revealed. Celebs such as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui among others are speculated to be a part of Salman Khan-hosted show.

With Dil, Dimaag and Dum being the concept, this season promises to bring even more drama, entertainment, and excitement and indicates that the participants might have tough competition. This season is said to have Couples versus Single theme. However, only time will tell what the makers have in store for the audiences.

