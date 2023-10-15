Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Can you guess this non-TV personality set to appear in Salman Khan hosted show? Watch

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, will hit your television screens today. Ahead of the grand launch of this controversial reality show, the makers have maintained quite some suspense with the new twists and the presumable contestants. By releasing back-to-back promos, fans are all hyped up with the new season of Bigg Boss. From the glimpse of the lavish Bigg Boss house to the sneak peek of Salman Khan's performance, the makers have kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Bigg Boss 17 promo: A Videshi-babu is set to enter the BB house

Just a few minutes ago, the makers dropped another promo of the show and this time we have a videshi-babu coming in the dil, dimaag, and dum-themed show. The promo opens with this non-TV personality soon to be seen on the show. With an Okurrr vibe, this gentleman is going to be seen giving a tough time to the inmates.

Here take a look-

The caption of the promo reads, "Kaun hai yeh English Babu jinhe Salman seek rahe hai Hindi? Hit ‘Okurrr’ in the comments if you’re excited to meet him. (Who is this English sir whom Salman Khan is teaching Hindi)"

The promo video shows Salman telling this person, "It is off the rules if don't speak in Hindi. In Bigg Boss house, you have to learn some Hindi words." Salman asks him to speak after him. The contestant learns words like niyaam-ulanghan (going against rules), Daand (punishment), and lastly patniwrata (devoted to wife) from the show's host.

In the previous promos of Bigg Boss 17, we saw a couple set to enter the show, a popular television personality entering the Bigg Boss chambers, and lastly, a known Bollywood celebrity dancing with Salman Khan on his song 'Laal Dupatta' from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Here's what we know about Bigg Boss 17

After 16 successful seasons, the 17th edition of the show is all set to return with a bang and fans are eagerly waiting for the contestants' identities to be revealed. Celebs such as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, and Munawar Faruqui among others are speculated to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

