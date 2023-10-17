Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Contestants look excited as they dance to new Bigg Boss anthem; Watch

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to give fans a dose of drama and action. The Salman Khan hosted show had a grand premiere which also saw a disagreement between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. Both thought of each other to be too trusting and it was in the confession room that Bigg Boss gave them a chance to be on the same page. Apart from this, before Day 1 began, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had an agreement in front of Salman.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be seen grooving to the beats of the new Bigg Boss 17 anthem with zeal and enthusiasm.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants groove to the beats of the new anthem

On Instagram, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 shared a new promo video featuring all the inmates greeting Bigg Boss with a quirky song, the new anthem. Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Isha Malviya, among others, sang the Bigg Boss anthem and grooved to the tunes of the quirky song. The makers captioned, "Jhoom rahe hai saare sadasya Bigg Boss ke naye Anthem par...Kya aap bhi milaoge dhun inke saath? (All the members are dancing to the new anthem of Bigg Boss...will you also join them?)"

Here take a glance-

Recently, in one of the promos, Vicky Jain is seen trying to get everyone involved. He mingles with the participants. Jain is also seen discussing strategies on how to enter his favorite room. He tells Sunny Aryaa that they should ask the contestants to choose their favorite rooms and beds and everyone would compete against each other based on their preferences. Later, Bigg Boss made an announcement. And, Ankita Lokhande looked visibly upset after the announcement.

About Bigg Boss 17

The contestants of Bigg Boss 17 include popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Feroza Khan, Arun Mashetty, Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal and Navid Sole.

