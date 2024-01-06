Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Did Samarth Jurel admit to triggering Abhishek Kumar during the recent slap incident?

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel constantly make headlines owing to their arguments inside the house. Very recently, the three engaged in a conflict that ended up with Abhishek Kumar hitting Samarth Jurel.

Everyone was waiting for this weekend ka vaar as they were eager to hear Salman Khan's verdict on the incident. A recent promo released by the official channel shows Salman Khan schooling Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel in tonight's episode.

Salman Khan schools Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

The Bigg Boss 17 promo starts with the contestants sitting on the sofa. Salman Khan starts saying, “Koi poke kiye jaye din bhar, raat bhar, kaun kitna lega yaar? Isha, agar aap Abhishek hote, aur Samarth agar aapke sath ye karti, toh aap kya karti?”

“(If somebody continues poking you all day and night, how can they bear? Isha, if you were Abhishek, and Samarth did this to you, then what would you have done?)”

In response, Isha replies, “Marti, sir. (I would have hit him).” The host continues saying, “Abhishek ne galat kiya hain? Samarth, kya tumne uske sath sahi kiya hain? (Abhishek did something wrong. Samarth, did you do the right thing with him?)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

“Mujhe meri stregth pata hain ki mein kya bolke use trigger kar sakta hu, (I know my strength and what can trigger him),” comes Samarth Jurel’s response.

Salman Khan firmly asks him, “End result aapko yahi chahiye tha na ki wo haat uthaye? Toh ye planned tha? (So, you wanted him to hit you? This was planned?)”

The promo of the upcoming episode is uploaded with the caption, “Kaun tha galat aur kaun tha zyaada galat, aaj #WeekendKaVaar mein Salman lenge gharwalon ki class. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

What happened between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar?

A few days back, a heated argument ensued between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar, with the former instigating the latter. Samarth called him, 'mental ladka', covered him with a blanket, and kept tasting his patience. Isha also played her part as she asked him to break the TV. None of the contestants came forward to stop them.

Abhishek told Bigg Boss that Samarth and Isha were poking him. In the next moment, he lost his cool and ended up slapping Samarth Jurel. This came as a shock to the housemates sitting in the room.

According to the recent promos, Ankita Lokhande, being the captain of the house will be given the responsibility to take the final call. She, after talking to the other contestants will decide to end Abhishek's journey.

Reports are doing the round that Abhishek and Samarth will take their exit today. However, a few reports also suggest that Abhishek Kumar will be given another chance inside the house. Viewers are eager to hear Salman Khan's verdict on the incident in tonight's episode.

On the other hand, Abhishek's father also spoke up on this matter. He slammed Isha and Samarth's behavior and asked the makers not to allow anyone to make fun of others' mental health inside the house. He also pleaded with Salman Khan to take care of his son and make the right decision.

