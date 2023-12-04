Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Dil, Dimaag, and Dum makaan to shut down; announcement sets chaos inside the house

It is no strange for Bigg Boss 17 to top the TRP charts owing to its never-ending catfights and spats among contestants. However, as per the new promo, the house is likely to slip into a state of commotion as Bigg Boss announces the shutting down of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum rooms. Now, the contestants are seen running to collect their belongings.

Bigg Boss’ unexpected move for housemates

Going by the latest promo dropped by Colors TV on its official social media handle, the house will turn more chaotic as Bigg Boss introduces an unexpected move for the inmates. Bigg Boss announces that all the houses, aka Makaans, viz. Dil, Dimaag, and Dum will be shut down. The promo has Bigg Boss saying, “Dikhawe ke liye toh hum ek saath hai yeh dikhawa karte rehna hai. Aap sab ne mukhaute pehen rakhe hain (We have to keep pretending that we are together just for the sake of show. You are all wearing masks).”

Adding further, Bigg Boss announces, “Aaj mohalle ke teeno makaan shut down ho rahe hain. Aap sabhi ek saath mohalle ke chowk mein soyenge (Today, all three houses of the locality are being shut down. You all will sleep together in the house’s square area).”

The promo is posted with the caption, “Nomination special mein dikhenge gharwaalon ke alag tevar. Kaun hoga iss hafte nominate? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17’s new promo:

Following the announcement, the contestants try collecting their belongings from their respective rooms. While they do so, Bigg Boss 17 house witnesses them rushing into the premises. Also, the environment turns chaotic after the inmates make their best possible efforts to take rations with them.

For the uninformed, hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 started on October 15, 2023. So far, Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Manasvi Mamgai, and Soniya Bansal have been evicted from the house.

