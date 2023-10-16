Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Dimaag team to decide house duties; Day 1 disagreements begin

Bigg Boss 17 has finally begun. The action, drama, and adventure on the Salman Khan-hosted show is just about to commence. Many known celebs like Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faroqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and many other popular faces will be seen. This time three houses will bring thrice the fun and drama. Yesterday with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, the old wounds were refreshed. This little sneak-peak outside the Bigg Boss house has ignited the big brawl which will soon be seen in the coming weeks.

Bigg Boss 17: The house duties create disagreements among inmates

The show has begun with lots of fun and entertainment. Mannara Chopra was assigned to give away all the instructions to the coming inmates and the choice of their rooms. In today's episode, Bigg Boss assigned the Dimaag team to assign duties and chores among housemates.

As seen in the promo, everybody in the house is gathered in the common room. Bigg Boss announces that the house duties must be assigned to all the inmates by the Dimmag team. So Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya assigns the cooking duty to Ankita Lokhande and one more person. Ankita is already seen as not agreeing to this. Aishwarya says, "You can't put two people to cook three times meals the whole day." Munawar Faruqui is also disagreeing with their decision. Anurag says, "Then punishment ki liye ready ho jao..."(get ready for the punishment then).

It's the first day and already disapprovals and disagreements have started to surface and there will be more to come. In another promo, Vicky Jain tries to be smart with the inmates and Bigg Boss gives him a taste of his medicine. More drama and arguments will be seen in tonight's show, so stay tuned.

