Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Does Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's heated argument hint at change in their equation?

Bigg Boss 17 Is making headlines owing to the violent altercation between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. However, the controversial reality show is also grabbing huge attention because of the equation being shared by Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui. Their dynamics between them have witnessed noticeable changes after host Salman Khan schooled the two for not having clarity in their relationship.

Ayesha Khan calls out Munawar Faruqui

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 has reached its finale month, and the audience can already sense heat in the air. Things between Ayesha and Munawar seem to be changing with each passing day. As per the new promo released by Colors TV, the duo got into a nasty argument after the comedian denied taking any help from Ayesha. The clip shows Ayesha offering a parantha to Munawar from her plate, but he refuses.

Even after Ayesha insists on having it, Munawar Faruqui says that he doesn't want it. So, the former walks away. Later, he explains, " Mai isliye roka ki aapka khana hai..aap apne paas rakho (I stopped you because it's your food, so keep it with yourself)." Ayesha Khan replies, "Haa par wahi parantha fir aapko Ankita ji ne laake diya and mai normally as human laake de rahi thin kyunki paranthe ki baat ho rahi thi (Yes, but the same parantha was brought to you by Ankita ji and I was giving it to you normally as a human because it was a matter of parantha)."

Advertisement

Adding more to her statement, she comments, "Aapko itna game-game karna hai toh aap game-game karo. Paranthe bhi mana karo, yeh bhi mana karo. Itna koi shauk nahi hai (If you want to do this much game-related stuff, then please do. Refuse to take paranthas or this and that. I don't have such hobbies)."

The promo is posted with the caption, "Jab ho gayi baat unke rishte ki tab bata di Ayesha ne Munawar ko uski shikaayatein. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch the promo here:

Taking the conversation ahead, Ayesha says, "Meri aapse is point pe shikayat hai ki mujhe aapke behavior mei aisa feel ho raha hai ki jaise maine aapka kuch galat kiya hai aur uss cheez ke liye mujhse aisa behave kar rahe hain (At this point, I have this complain that your behavior makes me feel as if I have wronged you and you are behaving like this for the sake of that thing)."



The next moment, Munawar Faruqui says that he has respect for her, but Ayesha tells him not to respect her and to keep it with him. She also explains that when it was necessary to show respect, he didn't. The comedian tries to land his opinions, but Ayesha interferes and seeks clarification on whether he was sure or not about his behavior in the first 15 days.

Munawar replies that he isn't sure and will not say anything until he gets surety. Ayesha apparently loses her cool and comments about how he isn't sure inside the house and does not have any clarity outside the house, too. Divulging further, the two continue to argue and confront each other. Lastly, Ayesha says that Munawar sorted things, and his feelings changed in a day, and now everything is for the game.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.