Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Isha Malviya and Neil Bhatt's ugly spat; latter turns angry on Aishwarya Sharma's eviction

Bigg Boss 17 had another eviction week. This week, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt were nominated. Eventually, Aishwarya Sharma gets evicted and is out of the house. It was ultimately Isha Malviya’s decision, as Bigg Boss asked her to decide among the nominated contestants because she is the captain of the house.

Neil Bhatt argues with Isha Malviya on Aishwarya Sharma's eviction

Isha Malviya was called to the ‘Archive room’ and asked to mention the name she wants to evict on the basis of rule breaks. Initially, the actress cited Anurag Dobhal’s name but later shifted her attention to Aishwarya Sharma. As a result, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame received a surprise eviction.

Most of the contestants feel that Isha Malviya made a wrong decision. Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt also loses his cool and vents his anger on her. The new promo of Bigg Boss 17 shows Neil targeting Isha Malviya and saying that he wants to expose her game. The next moment, Isha comments, “Meri jisse nahi jamegi woh jao (With whom I don't vibe, should go).”

The Bigg Boss 17 latest promo is uploaded with the caption, “Aishwarya ki elimination se Neil ko hua hai hurt, aur ki usne Isha ke saath iss par jam kar fight! Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Watch the promo here:

Further, the clip gives a sneak peek into how Neil warns Isha that she will have to pay a cost for her decision. Meanwhile, Isha tells Mannara Chopra, “Bhai, meri nahi jam rahi Aishwarya se toh bhaga diya (Bro, I was not able to vibe with Aishwarya, so I made her go out).” The next moment, Neil and Isha get into a fight and as the ugly spat between them grows, Samarth Jurel intervenes.

Further, the promo shows Rinku Dhawan saying, “Mere target pr toh ab Isha aur Samarth hai. Mai kal se koi duty nahi karungi (Isha and Samarth are on my target now. I won't do any duty from tomorrow).”

So, it will be interesting to see how Neil Bhatt will react to Isha Malviya's words inside the house after Aishwarya's eviction.

